With record high heat, nonprofit asking for donations of bottled water to help homeless

With temperatures in Utah reaching record highs, Volunteers of America, Utah (VOAUT) is collecting bottled water to help homeless youth and adults beat the heat.

"The hotter the weather gets, the more clients we have coming in," Jayme Anderson, the nonprofit's director of volunteer services, said Tuesday. "It [water] goes very, very fast."

Water is distributed at the organization's Youth Resource Center and through its homeless outreach program. The goal is to ensure homeless people have enough water to stay hydrated in the triple-digit heat.

"We want them to have enough water to get them through the day," Anderson said.