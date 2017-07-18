Quantcast
Utah nonprofit seeking donations of water for homeless youths and adults

By connect
First Published      Updated 25 minutes ago
With temperatures in Utah reaching record highs, Volunteers of America, Utah (VOAUT) is collecting bottled water to help homeless youth and adults beat the heat.

"The hotter the weather gets, the more clients we have coming in," Jayme Anderson, the nonprofit's director of volunteer services, said Tuesday. "It [water] goes very, very fast."

Water is distributed at the organization's Youth Resource Center and through its homeless outreach program. The goal is to ensure homeless people have enough water to stay hydrated in the triple-digit heat.

"We want them to have enough water to get them through the day," Anderson said.

The youth center served 237 people in June, and the number has skyrocketed so far in July, according to the nonprofit.

In addition to water, VOAUT is running short of summer clothing and other essentials.

The organization is asking for these items:

• 16-ounce bottles of water

• Gatorade and Propel packets

• Sunscreen

• T-shirts and shorts, new or gently used

• Men's and women's sneakers, new or gently used

Donations are tax-deductible, and financial contributions also are welcome, VOAUT officials say.

VOAUT is accepting donations 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week at the Youth Resource Center, 888 S. 400 West in Salt Lake City. Those hours will be extended to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 28.

Donations can be dropped off at south end of the building.

