SLCPD: Ten minutes, three holdups; 2 suspects sought

In the space of about 10 minutes, a pair of pistol-packing robbers hit three stories in west Salt Lake City, police say.

The robberies occurred around 1 p.m. Monday, beginning at Boost Mobile and then moments later the La Lamita Market next door, near the intersection of 700 South and 900 West.

About 10 minutes later, the same duo hit the Sexy Blue Boutique at 1051 South and 300 West, said SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking.

The two suspects entered the stores, displayed or claimed to have firearms, demanded and received cash and then fled.

The first suspect is described as a Latino in his mid-20s, wearing a leopard-spot patterned cap on backwards, a long-sleeved white pullover shirt, blank pants and possibly a lip ring.