SLCPD: Ten minutes, three holdups; 2 suspects sought

First Published      Updated 17 minutes ago

In the space of about 10 minutes, a pair of pistol-packing robbers hit three stories in west Salt Lake City, police say.

The robberies occurred around 1 p.m. Monday, beginning at Boost Mobile and then moments later the La Lamita Market next door, near the intersection of 700 South and 900 West.

About 10 minutes later, the same duo hit the Sexy Blue Boutique at 1051 South and 300 West, said SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking.

The two suspects entered the stores, displayed or claimed to have firearms, demanded and received cash and then fled.

The first suspect is described as a Latino in his mid-20s, wearing a leopard-spot patterned cap on backwards, a long-sleeved white pullover shirt, blank pants and possibly a lip ring.

The second suspect, also Latino in his mid-20s, wore either a black bandanna or ski mask, and a green T-shirt over a long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000, or anonymously text 274637 using the keyword "TIPSLCPD."

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

