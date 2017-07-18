Utah mother pleads guilty to child abuse after malnourished son was found locked in a bathroom

"Ultimately, the decision was focused on the trauma that her children are going through with the case pending in the courts," Flint said Tuesday.

In January, Jaynes' husband, 40-year-old Russell Orin Jaynes, took the 12-year-old boy — who weighed just 30 pounds — to a local hospital for treatment after he found the child was locked in a bathroom. Later, police said filthy bathroom that was covered in feces, and had empty cans of beans and spoon in the shower.

The boy's two siblings told investigators that their brother had been in the bathroom for at least one year, though Flint said he doesn't believe the child was there for that long.

Following an investigation, Russell Jaynes was charged with third-degree felony reckless child abuse, accused of not intervening sooner regarding his son's care. He is expected to be in court again on July 31, where he may resolve his case, according to court records.

Flint has said that his client was overwhelmed by a child with "severe special needs."

He said Tuesday that he will ask the judge to consolidate the counts into a single charge and sentence her to jail.

The couple's children are now in state custody.

