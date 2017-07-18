Utah mother pleads guilty to child abuse after malnourished son was found locked in a bathroom

A Toquerville mother who was accused of leaving her severely malnourished son locked in a bathroom has pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.
Brandy K. Jaynes, 36, pleaded guilty as charged Tuesday in 5th District Court to three counts of second-degree felony child abuse, according to her attorney. She faces a maximum penalty of one-to-15 years in prison on each charge when she is sentenced on Aug. 28.
Defense attorney Edward Flint said his client pleaded guilty in an effort to shield her children from a trial, and to keep from dragging out the case — which garnered national media attention after she was arrested in January.