UHP: Driver may have been distracted when he hit deer, died in rollover aftermath

Utah Highway Patrol troopers suspect distracted driving as a contributing factor to a fatal rollover crash early Tuesday morning in Cache County.

UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said 44-year-old Gene A. Lee, of Lewiston, was driving a1998 Ford Escort south on State Route 91, near mile post 41 and Pepperidge Farm, about 5:50 a.m. when he struck a deer.

The car went off the road to the left, Lee apparently over-corrected to the right and crossed the median into the northbound lanes, struck an embankment and rolled.

Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. He was dead at the scene.