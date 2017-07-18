Quantcast
UHP: Driver may have been distracted when he hit deer, died in rollover aftermath

Utah Highway Patrol troopers suspect distracted driving as a contributing factor to a fatal rollover crash early Tuesday morning in Cache County.

UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said 44-year-old Gene A. Lee, of Lewiston, was driving a1998 Ford Escort south on State Route 91, near mile post 41 and Pepperidge Farm, about 5:50 a.m. when he struck a deer.

The car went off the road to the left, Lee apparently over-corrected to the right and crossed the median into the northbound lanes, struck an embankment and rolled.

Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. He was dead at the scene.

"This was a totally avoidable fatality," Royce said. "We just want to once more remind people to use their seat belts."

Royce said alcohol was not considered a factor, but troopers were investigating whether the deer may have already been dead in the road when hit, and evidence at the scene indicating that Lee was texting at the time of the collision.

