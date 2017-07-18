Quantcast
Crews have Water Tower Fire well in hand, expect full containment Thursday

By connect
First Published      Updated 20 minutes ago

The 392-acre Water Tower Fire in Utah County was officially 60 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, but most crews assigned to the blaze had been pulled off for other duties.

"This fire is pretty much out, but we're being cautious, making sure," Fire Information Officer Shayne Ward said.

The fire, sparked Saturday by a hot 50-caliber bullet casing fired from a makeshift gun range site about 1 mile northeast of Alpine, should be declared 100 percent contained by Thursday. Ward said.

About 25 firefighters — down from 100 earlier this week — remained on the scene Tuesday, dousing hot spots and completing fire breaks and containment lines.

Ward indicated it was unlikely the shooter connected to fire will be cited. The area where the fire began is on public land, where target shooting was not legally restricted at the time of the incident.

The fire briefly led to evacuation of some two-dozen homes early Sunday morning, but no structures were lost and residents were allowed to return later in the day.

The fire has cost about $450,000 to fight so far, Ward said.

