Utah forecast: Thunder and rain ahead for sizzling, parched Beehive State

A building high pressure ridge will bring monsoonal moisture into Utah Wednesday, punctuated by scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms and rain showers.

However isolated and brief, the storms should bring some relief to portions of the our desert state that have endured near-record, and well above normal heat for the past week.

It's the kind of rain the late poet John Gould Fletcher wrote could bring "showers [that] surround the mesa like a troop of silver dancers: shaking their rattles, stamping, chanting, roaring, whirling, extinguishing the last red wisp of light."

Along the Wasatch Front, a periodically wet Wednesday will see high temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s, down from Tuesday's triple digits. Take off another few degrees for Thursday's highs, when morning and afternoon thunderclaps and rain interspersed with sunshine.