Homes burned and residents evacuated due to wildfire near Elko, Nevada

A wildfire burning on more than 1,000 acres near Elko, Nev., burned at least eight homes Monday and caused evacuations in at least two areas, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Oil Well Fire, was burning dangerously close to White Rock and Osino, where residents had been issued evacuation orders, according to Annette Kerr, support service manager with the Elko County Sheriff's Office.

Eight homes on the west side of White Rock were "affected" by the fire, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, and KUTV reported that the number had risen to about 14 homes Monday night. About 100 homes were being evacuated, KUTV reported.