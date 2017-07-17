Quantcast
Homes burned and residents evacuated due to wildfire near Elko, Nevada

By connect
First Published      Updated 19 minutes ago
A wildfire burning on more than 1,000 acres near Elko, Nev., burned at least eight homes Monday and caused evacuations in at least two areas, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Oil Well Fire, was burning dangerously close to White Rock and Osino, where residents had been issued evacuation orders, according to Annette Kerr, support service manager with the Elko County Sheriff's Office.

Eight homes on the west side of White Rock were "affected" by the fire, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, and KUTV reported that the number had risen to about 14 homes Monday night. About 100 homes were being evacuated, KUTV reported.

As of 10 p.m., the fire burning in the Kittridge Canyon, White Rock Road and Osino areas was "not under control," the Facebook page said.

Officials set up an evacuation center at the Elko High School Old Gym for the night and planned to open at a different location, 723 Railroad Street in Elko, on Tuesday morning. The Facebook page also contained information on other resources for people in need of shelter for themselves, shelter for their livestock or medical services.

The fire, which burned on both sides of Interstate 80, shut down the highway and a frontage road for several hours, but the highway reopened about 8:30 p.m. Old 40 East was partially open Monday night, officials wrote. While there was access available for people in Kittridge Canyon and Osino, the area near White Rock Road area remained closed.

