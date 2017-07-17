In August, the Millcreek Council and its mayor won’t be working for free anymore

Millcreek became Utah's newest city on Dec. 28 and has relied since on volunteer work, loans and help from other municipalities to continue operating. The council's temporary workspace is in the Mt. Olympus Improvement District building, where it holds weekly meetings in a small conference room with metal fold-up chairs Councilwoman Cheri Jackson supplied for residents.

At the end of June, the council voted to opt out of the municipal services district, which served the city while it was an unincorporated area. Now that Millcreek isn't paying into the district, it expects to start seeing money from sales taxes in August, according to City Manager John Geilmann.

Though the city's financial situation likely will improve at about that time, Silvestrini noted at the meeting that the council is looking to be conservative with its income.

"Our view on this, collectively, is that we want to make sure our city starts out on the right foot and isn't burdened with high expenses, so that's part of what we're trying to accomplish here in setting these maybe a little bit lower than what they might be," he said. "We're comfortable with those numbers."

Geilmann told the council that the compensation "is probably not enough," but that it's appropriate when compared with municipalities in the area.

Taylorsville Mayor Larry Johnson, who represents about 2,000 fewer residents than Silvestrini, holds a full-time position with an annual salary of $85,464 and benefits worth about $34,000. South Jordan's part-time mayor, David Alvord, whose city has about 7,000 more residents than Millcreek does, draws about half the salary approved for Silvestrini. Alvord makes an annual $22,111 salary plus benefits valued at $8,600.

Millcreek's council members agreed that they would not seek retroactive pay for the seven months they worked without compensation — despite one resident's urging.

"I will suggest that you have the right and should have the opportunity to start [the pay] when this became a city," said Millcreek resident Doug Fullmer during the public-comment period of Monday's meeting. "You should take the retroactive part of it. It's only fair."

"I appreciate your sentiments on that," Silvestrini said. "But I personally would feel comfortable taking it after we've adopted it after a public hearing and after we've announced what it all was and all that."

"And after we've got money," Jackson quipped, referring to the expected August revenue.

