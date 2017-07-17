Zion National Park closes the Narrows and slot canyons due to flash flood warning

Zion National Park closed the Narrows and all slot canyons Monday night after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning.

Radar indicated that there was a thunderstorm producing heavy rain over the northern fork of the Virgin River, north of Zion National Park, according to a post from the park on Facebook. The storm had produced heavy rainfall for more than two hours as of 9 p.m., and more than 3 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen over a "wide area."

Additional information on the flash flood warning and forecast is available at the National Weather Service website.