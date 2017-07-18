Lack of policies and accountability contributed to culture of mistrust in central Utah police department, report says

The final report from the investigation, conducted in June at the request of Ephraim City Manager Brant Hanson and Mayor Richard Squire, was released Monday in response to a request through the Government Records Access and Management Act.

It indicates that Rasmussen was responsible for 237 of 272 incomplete reports from February 2007 to June 2017. The cases ranged from minor-level encounters, such as animal problems, public intoxication and public service calls, to "very serious" cases, including sexual assault, burglary and theft, according to the report.

In one case, the state Division of Child and Family Services, Office for Victims of Crime and Utah Attorney General's Office all requested records, which involved the alleged sexual assault of two young boys, but the documentation was incomplete.

"Being this negligent on reports, though not rising to a criminal level, is far from professional and could possibly open up the city to litigation," investigators wrote.

Patrol officers also expressed frustration with a template used by the department for police reports, stating it disrupts the "flow" of writing reports and forces them to jump around to different parts of their report narrative rather than writing what had happened from start to finish, according to the investigation.

Sometimes officers would refuse to fill out reports in the way they were asked to, investigators wrote.

Officers also told investigators they were concerned about a lack of oversight on clearing reports, and that they believed Gasser had not been "completely reading their reports," while clearing his own and approving incomplete reports from the chief.

Investigators recommended that if the department continues to use the template it should be the "standard practice and used by all officers."

The report also said officers — because of their mistrust of the chief — failed to follow the proper chain of command when they had concerns. Rather than speaking with the sergeant, then chief, then city manager or mayor, they apparently would speak directly with city council members — essentially going over the head of their superiors and not giving them a chance to address problems within the department.

Officers in the department also told investigators they were concerned about their safety when responding to calls from the chief. "Several" people would reportedly call the chief directly when they needed help, rather than speaking to a dispatcher who is trained to handle emergency calls and continually update responding officers on the situation. Rasmussen would then assign an officer to respond without giving them information about what they were walking into, officers told investigators, sending them in "blind."

Investigators determined that Rasmussen "should be concentrating on administrative duties" and that the department should consider adding a detective position and one or two more patrol officers.

There was no documentation in the department when it came to coaching, counseling and disciplining officers, investigators found. Officers told investigators they didn't trust Rasmussen and didn't believe he knew "how to be a cop" anymore.

The officers accused Rasmussen of class B misdemeanor official misconduct, claiming he knowingly refrained from completing police reports with an intent to benefit himself or someone else or to harm another person.

According to the report, investigators were told that the officers "were convinced that since the chief was so far behind in his reports that the chief may have intended not to complete his reports so as to help the offender rather than the victim," and that Gasser had allegedly helped Rasmussen "cover up" the cases.

Rasmussen told investigators that he had intended to complete the reports but would continually be pulled to do something else, so he fell behind.

Investigators found that both Golding and Hansen had purposely unplugged their GPS device in police vehicles to prevent Rasmussen from knowing their location when they met to discuss problems concerning Rasmussen and the way the department was running. They said if Rasmussen knew they were meeting together, he would come to their location and interrupt their private conversation.

Evidence indicated that Pead had been "very insubordinate on several occasions," the report said, and behaved unprofessionally when writing reports and interacting with people in other jurisdictions.

Policies in the department did not appear to be complete or personalized to fit the needs of the department, the report states. New, personalized policies should be completed "as soon as possible," investigators wrote.

City officials have said that they required Rasmussen to complete a "corrective action plan" containing specific ways he will correct past mistakes, as well as what should happen in the future to improve the "overall efficiency" of the department.

Rasmussen also is to take on more of a "traditional" administrative role as chief, rather than a patrol-oriented one, city officials have said.

