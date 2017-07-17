Lee opposes Senate GOP health care bill, potentially dooming this iteration

Mike Lee may sink this iteration of Senate GOP's health care bill.

The Republican senator from Utah is joining Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, in opposing the bill, they tweeted Monday night.

"I cannot support the current version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act," Lee said in a news release Monday night. "In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn't go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations."

My colleague @JerryMoran and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA #HealthcareBill & mdash; Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 18, 2017

The Senate delayed a vote on the measure because of news that Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, was to have surgery; he is recovering from that operation. Republicans have a narrow majority and would need all but two of their senators to vote yes if they were to pass the legislation.

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said he might oppose the bill after moderate GOP senators "basically confirmed" to him that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., assured them last week that Medicaid cuts planned by the legislation would "never happen" because they are too far in the future.

"The longer the bill is out there, the more conservative Republicans are going to discover it is not repeal," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Sunday in an interview with CBS.

Paul and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, for different reasons, have said they will not vote even to proceed to the legislation on the Senate floor.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.