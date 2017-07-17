Utah’s Colonial Flag shows off at the White House’s Made in America event

Washington • U.S. and Utah flags adorned a corner of the White House State Dining Room on Monday as President Donald Trump touted companies that make their products in America as part of a weeklong promotion.

While Pierce Manufacturing parked a red fire truck just outside the executive mansion, Georgia's Chick-Fil-a handed out free sandwiches and Vermont Maple Syrup offered tastings. Paul Swenson, president of Sandy-based Colonial Flag, showed off flags made at his Utah business along with pictures and videos of fields of red, white and blue and large-scale U.S. flags.

American-made products from all 50 states were scattered on the South Lawn and the main floor of the White House.