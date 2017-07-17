Quantcast
Utah’s Colonial Flag shows off at the White House’s Made in America event

Washington • U.S. and Utah flags adorned a corner of the White House State Dining Room on Monday as President Donald Trump touted companies that make their products in America as part of a weeklong promotion.

While Pierce Manufacturing parked a red fire truck just outside the executive mansion, Georgia's Chick-Fil-a handed out free sandwiches and Vermont Maple Syrup offered tastings. Paul Swenson, president of Sandy-based Colonial Flag, showed off flags made at his Utah business along with pictures and videos of fields of red, white and blue and large-scale U.S. flags.

American-made products from all 50 states were scattered on the South Lawn and the main floor of the White House.

Swenson's company has become a favorite of Trump's White House. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price used the flag business as a backdrop for a speech on health-care reform in June.

"This has been a great present for our business as far as generally giving hope," Swenson said about the visit to the White House and exposure he's received. "A lot of what we see, if nothing else, the intent of this president is to give hope for small business."

Trump on Monday signed a proclamation promoting Made in America products and then promised his administration would work to make it easier to innovate and manufacture in the United States.

"We're going to end up having a level playing field," Trump said.

Trump was criticized during last year's presidential campaign for selling products that his companies had manufactured overseas.

