Of GOP contenders to replace Chaffetz, former Provo mayor has raised the most — even if you don’t count $100K loan he gave himself

In the competitive race to replace Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Provo Mayor John Curtis has collected more campaign cash than his two Republican competitors combined — though nearly half of his contributions come from a $100,000 loan he made to himself.
That's almost equal to his yearly mayoral salary: $109,500 (with an additional $54,800 in benefits).
But even without the self-financing, Curtis has still outpaced former state Rep. Chris Herrod and businessman Tanner Ainge in fundraising for the accelerated special election. He hauled in more donations; received contributions from more people; and, after expenses, he has more money available to spend.