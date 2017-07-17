Of GOP contenders to replace Chaffetz, former Provo mayor has raised the most — even if you don’t count $100K loan he gave himself

"Our fundraising strengths are a testament to our positive, issue-based campaign," Curtis said in a statement, noting that he's "overwhelmed by the outpouring of support." His campaign declined to comment on the loan.

By the end of June, Curtis had raised nearly $232,500, including his personal loan, according to quarterly filings that were due Saturday. After costs for consulting, office space and campaign supplies, he has $218,000 in cash on hand.

That puts him well ahead of Ainge, who has $43,600, and Herrod, who has $77,900, in available funds.

Curtis' account does not include mention, however, of money owed to a firm for helping him gather signatures in his bid to get on the ballot. That invoice, said his campaign manager Danny Laub, came after the June 30 cutoff for this filing period and will appear on the next report. Laub would not give an estimate for that cost.

Ainge, who also went the signature-gathering route, paid $77,000 in fees to Gather, Inc. of Ogden for that same service. It was his biggest expense out of the $87,000 he spent — the largest outlay of any of the three GOP campaigns. His platform is to "cut spending and reduce the national debt."

"I would have to believe that John Curtis spent more gathering his signatures," Ainge added.