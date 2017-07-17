The number of places in Salt Lake City where you can shoot fireworks for Pioneer Day has just shrunk

The Salt Lake City Fire Department on Monday narrowed the list of places to ignite fireworks over the Pioneer Day holiday week.

The restrictions will apply July 21 through 27.

The new Salt Lake City fireworks boundaries for the Pioneer Day Holiday are as follows:

• No fireworks will be allowed east of 900 East.

• No fireworks will be allowed west of Redwood Road.

• North and south boundaries remain as they have for the last few weeks; no fireworks are allowed north of South Temple.

Fireworks are banned in the red areas. Map by Salt Lake Tribune.

The restrictions apply to all fireworks — aerials and otherwise — because fire officials consider all a fire risk under the current dry conditions.

Fire Marshal Ryan Mellor said in a statement that officials believe these new fire restrictions will help reduce the risk of blazes sparked by fireworks. He noted that there were as many outdoor fires reported from July 1-11 than the entire month of June combined.

Fire officials encouraged residents to attend a public fireworks display, rather than lighting their own. They also say they will "aggressively pursue" anyone who accidentally starts a fire if they are out of compliance with the new fireworks restrictions.

