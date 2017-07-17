Planning to shoot off fireworks for Pioneer Day? Think again if you live in these areas of Salt Lake City

The Salt Lake City Fire Department on Monday narrowed the list of places to ignite fireworks over the Pioneer Day holiday week.

The restrictions will apply July 21 through 27.

The new Salt Lake City fireworks boundaries for the Pioneer Day Holiday include:

• No fireworks will be allowed east of 900 East.

• No fireworks will be allowed west of Redwood Road.

• No fireworks are allowed north of South Temple to State Street and no fireworks from north of North Temple to 200 West.

• No fireworks are allowed in any city parks nor in City Creek Canyon.