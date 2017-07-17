Double suicide or murder-suicide? Salt Lake City police are unsure

The weekend deaths of a Salt Lake City couple are being investigated as a possible double-suicide or murder-suicide, detectives say.

SLCPD Sgt. Brandon Shearer said police were called to a home near 1600 Wasatch Circle (about 1300 South) at 12:22 a.m. Sunday, where a woman had found her parents, Mark and Nancy May, deceased.

Investigators were awaiting toxicology results from an autopsy to determine cause of death for Nancy May, 55.

"There was no readily apparent cause," Shearer said.

However, Mark May, 64, appeared to have died of hanging, police said.

Efforts by paramedics to revive the couple at the scene were unsuccessful.