SLCPD identifies man killed when moped collides with car

Police have identified the victim of a fatal weekend collision between a man on a moped and car in southeast Salt Lake City.

Richard Waskieswicz, 41, was pronounced dead at Intermountain Medical Center following the 9:46 p.m. Saturday accident at 1100 . 2100 South, police confirmed on Monday.

Waskieswicz was driving east on 2100 South when he collided with the Subaru Impreza.

The driver of the car was tested at the scene for blood-alcohol content, but the results were not released pending completion of the investigation.

