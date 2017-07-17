Police find vehicle connected to Utahn, 2 other women found dead in Idaho

Boise, Idaho • Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.

Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell announced Monday that authorities found the white 2007 Ford Focus in a remote campground northwest of Moran, Wyoming, near the border of the Grand Teton National Park in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Currently, a nationwide manhunt is under way for 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger. He is charged with failing to report the deaths, and police say he is a "person of interest" in the homicide investigation.