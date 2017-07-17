Nevada authorities identify Utah child who died after being left in hot car

A 3-year-old boy who died after being left in a hot car parked in Las Vegas has been identified as being from Utah.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the child as Chase Lee, of the central Utah town of Filmore.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the boy was left in the car Saturday for at least an hour while temperatures climbed into the triple digits.

The cause of death for the child will be released when autopsy findings are completed.

The boy was found in a four-door passenger sedan, its windows up, near the Grandview time-share property at 9940 Las Vegas Boulevard South.