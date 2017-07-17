September evidence hearing set for Daggett County sheriff, two employees accused of inmate mistreatment

Cox, 27, is charged with nine felonies and two misdemeanors, including seven felony counts of aggravated assault, each involving a stun gun. He is also charged with two counts of bringing a dangerous weapon — a stolen stun gun — to the jail; one count of theft of a stun gun and one count of reckless endangerment.

Lail and Cox left the courthouse Monday without commenting to news reporters. The former sheriff declined to comment, but his attorney, Blake Hamilton, said Jorgensen wants to tell his side of the story once the case is over.

"This is very taxing," Hamilton said, "as it is for anyone that's been criminally charged, but specifically [for] somebody that has given over forty years of their life to life enforcement."

Prosecutors allege in charging documents that Cox told inmates he would give them soda if they could withstand being stunned for five seconds with his personal stun gun. He is also accused of bringing K-9s into the jail and attempted to teach the dogs obedience training. Two people were bitten during the training.

Jorgensen, 64, who resigned after the Utah Department of Corrections removed state inmates from the jail, is charged with misdemeanor counts of obstruction of justice and official misconduct. Prosecutors allege he tried to prevent an investigation into the jail and failed to investigate his own employees.

Lail, 31, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and is accused of pointing a stun gun at the feet of a woman working in the jail control room.

Two other sheriff's employees — 26-year-old Logan Walker and 41-year-old Rodrigo Toledo — are also charged with misdemeanor criminal misconduct for failure to stop Cox from stunning the inmates. They were not scheduled to be in court on Monday.

The state for years paid Daggett County to house its prisoners in their jail. The inmates were removed in February after the Department of Corrections opened an investigation into the corrections officers' conduct — a move that stripped Daggett County of an anticipated $1.42 million through the end of the year.

County officials are now weighing their options on what to do with the jail, which could include closing the facility altogether, look for ways to hire back employees and hope the Department of Corrections returns its prisoners, or rent the jail to Salt Lake County — which is strapped for jail space and has state and county money to send up to 300 inmates to other parts of the state.

jmiller@sltrib.com