SL County Councilwoman Wilson launches 2018 Senate bid, hoping to take on Orrin Hatch

Washington – Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson on Monday officially launched her bid for the U.S. Senate seat up next year, saying she wants to bring actual change to Washington.

Wilson, a Democrat, says she hopes to challenge Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Republican who has said he intends to seek an eighth term.

"Over the past few months, I have been overwhelmed by the encouragement to run by Utahns who are desperate for change in Washington," Wilson said in a statement. "They are tired of the bickering and recognize the bipartisan successes I have had working locally."

Wilson, the daughter of former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson, is in her second six-year term on the County Council and formerly served as chief of staff to then-Rep. Bill Orton, D-Utah.