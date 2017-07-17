Quantcast
SL County Councilwoman Wilson launches 2018 Senate bid, hoping to take on Orrin Hatch

Washington – Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson on Monday officially launched her bid for the U.S. Senate seat up next year, saying she wants to bring actual change to Washington.

Wilson, a Democrat, says she hopes to challenge Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Republican who has said he intends to seek an eighth term.

"Over the past few months, I have been overwhelmed by the encouragement to run by Utahns who are desperate for change in Washington," Wilson said in a statement. "They are tired of the bickering and recognize the bipartisan successes I have had working locally."

Wilson, the daughter of former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson, is in her second six-year term on the County Council and formerly served as chief of staff to then-Rep. Bill Orton, D-Utah.

"I look forward to meeting Utahans in all 29 counties and doing something Orrin Hatch has not done in a long time: listening to the concerns of Utahans and making sure their voices are heard loud and clear," Wilson said.

Hatch said in 2012 he was making his final run for the Senate, though has walked that back saying that President Donald Trump, fellow senators and supporters are urging him to seek re-election since he is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and in a strong position to help Utah and rework the U.S. tax code.

A Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll conducted in January found that 78 percent of Utahns — nearly 8 of 10 voters — opposed another bid by Hatch.

tburr@sltrib.com

 

