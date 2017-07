A motor scooter driver in Utah has been killed after a collision with a car.

KTVX-TV reports the 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after the Saturday night collision.

Police are still investigating who was at fault.

Police say they're unsure if the man on the scooter was wearing a helmet.

The driver and the passenger of the car are in good condition.

The car's driver underwent alcohol testing on scene.