What to do if you or your child finds a syringe

Syringes left by drug users are increasingly turning up in public places, and authorities offer this advice if you or your children should encounter any:

DON'T PICK THEM UP

You could get exposed to drugs or disease, or unwittingly dispose of them improperly.

CALL SOMEONE TO PICK THEM UP

Check with your local information hotline or health department, which can take care of it or direct you to people who can. Don't call 911 unless directed, or unless there is imminent danger or an emergency.

IF YOU DO IT YOURSELF

You're not advised to pick them up, but if you do, minimize any hand contact. Use sturdy gloves, disposable tongs, a shovel or dustpan, and put them in a puncture-proof container.