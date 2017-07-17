What to do if you or your child finds a syringe

In this Wednesday June 7, 2017 photo, activist Rocky Morrison, of the "Clean River Project" uses a rake to reach for a discarded hypodermic needle while examining a boom filled with waste collected from a recovery boat on the Merrimack River in Chelmsford, Mass. In Portland, Maine, officials have collected more than 700 needles so far this year, putting them on track to handily exceed the nearly 900 gathered in all of 2016. In March alone, San Francisco collected more than 13,000 syringes, compared with only about 2,900 the same month in 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
In this Wednesday June 7, 2017 photo, activist Rocky Morrison, of the "Clean River Project" uses a rake to reach for a discarded hypodermic needle while examining a boom filled with waste collected from a recovery boat on the Merrimack River in Chelmsford, Mass. In Portland, Maine, officials have collected more than 700 needles so far this year, putting them on track to handily exceed the nearly 900 gathered in all of 2016. In March alone, San Francisco collected more than 13,000 syringes, compared with only about 2,900 the same month in 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)
Syringes left by drug users are increasingly turning up in public places, and authorities offer this advice if you or your children should encounter any:
———
DON'T PICK THEM UP
You could get exposed to drugs or disease, or unwittingly dispose of them improperly.
———
CALL SOMEONE TO PICK THEM UP
Check with your local information hotline or health department, which can take care of it or direct you to people who can. Don't call 911 unless directed, or unless there is imminent danger or an emergency.
———
IF YOU DO IT YOURSELF
You're not advised to pick them up, but if you do, minimize any hand contact. Use sturdy gloves, disposable tongs, a shovel or dustpan, and put them in a puncture-proof container.