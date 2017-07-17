Utah forecast: Continued hot temperatures with occasional thunder and rain

A high pressure ridge will rule Utah over the next couple days, keeping temperatures above average along the Wasatch Front.

The Salt Lake and Tooele valleys expected highs around 100 on Tuesday — up 2 degrees from Monday; upper-90s were expected on Wednesday.

Those readings were 5-8 degrees above normal for this time of year, but still expected to fall safely short of the record-setting 103-104 range.

Wednesday will see scattered thunderstorms and showers in the north, an encore of Monday evening's precipitation; Tuesday was to be sunny and dry.

Southern Utahns will sizzle, as it their lot in mid-July, with highs of 103 Tuesday — 1 degree off Monday's high in St. George. The mercury will dip to 98 on Wednesday.