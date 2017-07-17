Quantcast
Utah forecast: Continued hot temperatures with occasional thunder and rain

A high pressure ridge will rule Utah over the next couple days, keeping temperatures above average along the Wasatch Front.

The Salt Lake and Tooele valleys expected highs around 100 on Tuesday — up 2 degrees from Monday; upper-90s were expected on Wednesday.

Those readings were 5-8 degrees above normal for this time of year, but still expected to fall safely short of the record-setting 103-104 range.

Wednesday will see scattered thunderstorms and showers in the north, an encore of Monday evening's precipitation; Tuesday was to be sunny and dry.

Southern Utahns will sizzle, as it their lot in mid-July, with highs of 103 Tuesday — 1 degree off Monday's high in St. George. The mercury will dip to 98 on Wednesday.

Utah's Dixie can look for some relief, however brief, from thunderstorms and rain predicted Monday and Tuesday evenings, and Wednesday morning and night.

The Utah Division of Air Quality predicted lousy conditions again Monday-Tuesday along the state's urban valley core: Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber and Tooele counties rated "orange," or air quality deemed "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

However, those counties will join the rest of the state in slightly improving Wednesday to "yellow," or moderate particulate and ozone pollution levels.

The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website rated only mold as "high" on its pollen index as of Monday; all other allergens were "low," or did not register.

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

