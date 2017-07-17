Quantcast
Water Tower Fire: Crews making rapid progress hemming in Utah County blaze

By connect
First Published      Updated 33 minutes ago

Crews resumed their attack on the 397-acre Water Tower Fire at dawn Monday, making rapid progress toward hemming in the Utah County blaze.

"It's pretty quiet [with] not a lot of smoke out there." Fire Information Officer Shayne Warn said. "It's looking like we're going to have a very good day."

About 100 firefighters, aided by a trio of water-bearing helicopters above and bulldozers on the ground, began the day having contained 25 percent of the fire.

The fire, about 1 mile northeast of the town of Alpine and near its namesake water tower, began 8:12 p.m. on Saturday. While investigation continues into its exact cause, target shooters were suspected as having ignited the blaze.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been lost, though precautionary evacuations of some two-dozen homes were ordered early Sunday morning. Those evacuations were lifted later in the day.

On Monday, with perimeters increasingly secured, the flames were moving uphill and away from residential areas toward a Unita National Forest wilderness area.

Ward said crews planned to focus on using natural terrain and construction of new lines and breaks to contain the fire.

Otherwise, the blaze will be allowed to burn itself out within its interior, which Ward described as dangerous steep and rugged country for firefighters.

