Water Tower Fire: Crews making rapid progress hemming in Utah County blaze

Crews resumed their attack on the 397-acre Water Tower Fire at dawn Monday, making rapid progress toward hemming in the Utah County blaze.

"It's pretty quiet [with] not a lot of smoke out there." Fire Information Officer Shayne Warn said. "It's looking like we're going to have a very good day."

About 100 firefighters, aided by a trio of water-bearing helicopters above and bulldozers on the ground, began the day having contained 25 percent of the fire.

The fire, about 1 mile northeast of the town of Alpine and near its namesake water tower, began 8:12 p.m. on Saturday. While investigation continues into its exact cause, target shooters were suspected as having ignited the blaze.