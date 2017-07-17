Unified Police: 1 teen armed robbery suspect arrested, 2 remain at large

One teenage suspect in two weekend convenience store armed robberies had been caught as of Monday, but Unified Police continued to hunt for his two accomplices.
Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said The holdups occurred within 12 minutes of each other on Sunday. The first was at a 7-Eleven store in Milcreek, 2287 E. 3300 South, about 10:35 p.m. It was followed by another at 10:47 p.m. in Midvale, 6852 S State Street.
In the first robbery, three masked male teens — one with a black handgun — confronted a clerk outside the store. While the gunman held the clerk, the other two suspects robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cigarettes.