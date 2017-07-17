Unified Police: 1 teen armed robbery suspect arrested, 2 remain at large

The trio then sped off in a maroon colored Nissan Altima, witnessed by several passers-by.

The second robbery, just moments later, came when two of the suspects entered the Midvale store with a black garbage bag. At gunpoint, the suspects demanded and received from the clerk cash and, again, cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

UPD described the first suspect, also the gunman, as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound male 16 to 17 years old, with short dark hair and a dark complexion. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, gray gym shorts, black Nike shoes ,a red bandana over his face.

Suspect No. 2 was a 5-foot-7, 130-pound male of 16 or 17, also with a dark complexion. He wore a gray shirt, dark jeans, white shoes and a black bandana over his head.

Suspect No. 3 was described by witnesses as a lighter-skinned male wearing a red hat and red bandana over his face.

UPD said one of the suspects was arrested by Salt Lake City police late Sunday or early Monday morning. It was not immediately clear which of the three suspects the arrestee may be.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims