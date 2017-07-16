Quantcast
Utah boy dies after being left in a car in Las Vegas

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 17 minutes ago

A 3-year-old boy who died Saturday after being left in a vehicle for about an hour at a Las Vegas vacation village resort was from Utah, according to a Nevada TV station.

KSNV News in Las Vegas reported the boy has been identified as Chase Lee of Fillmore.

The Clark County coroner has said the manner and cause of death are pending, the station also reported.

The incident at The Grandview was reported about 4:50 p.m., KSNV said. The station said the temperature at 4 p.m. was 114 degrees and investigators estimated the temperature in the car was likely 170 degrees.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Roger Price said the death appears to be a "tragic accident," KSNV reported. The death remains under investigation.

 

