Utah boy dies after being left in a car in Las Vegas

A 3-year-old boy who died Saturday after being left in a vehicle for about an hour at a Las Vegas vacation village resort was from Utah, according to a Nevada TV station.

KSNV News in Las Vegas reported the boy has been identified as Chase Lee of Fillmore.

The Clark County coroner has said the manner and cause of death are pending, the station also reported.

The incident at The Grandview was reported about 4:50 p.m., KSNV said. The station said the temperature at 4 p.m. was 114 degrees and investigators estimated the temperature in the car was likely 170 degrees.