Police identify woman killed in Magna shooting

Unified police are investigating a shooting that killed a 25-year-old woman Sunday morning in Magna.

At 5:14 a.m., police received a call from someone at 8360 W. Mix Ave. to report the shooting, according to Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

When police arrived, they found the body of Paige Espinoza, of Murray, in a basement bedroom. Lohkre said the shots came from outside — likely a drive-by or walk-by — with gunfire directed at a small window in the basement. Multiple shots were fired, but no other homes were hit.

Three men inside the home were detained and released after questioning. Lohrke said police are working on suspect information but they had no direct eye witnesses.