Wildfire in Alpine spreads to between 300 and 500 acres

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 26 minutes ago
The human-caused Water Tower fire near Alpine has spread to an estimated 300 to 500 acres Sunday morning.

The fire forced the precautionary evacuation of 25 homes early Sunday morning, but no structures have been damaged, according to tweets from Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest officials.

This story will be updated.

 

