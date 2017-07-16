Fire near Alpine likely started by gunfire, mayor says

After a temporary, early morning evacuation for a wildfire likely started by gunfire, Alpine residents were allowed Sunday afternoon to return to their homes.

Officials had issued a precautionary evacuation of 25 homes at 3 a.m. Sunday after the human-caused Water Tower Fire grew overnight. About 3:45 p.m., officials cleared residents to return to their homes, which luckily remained out of the fire's path. No buildings had been damaged, according to Shayne Ward of the Department of Natural Resources.

The blaze now stands at 505 acres with 3 percent containment.

Ward said he did not have an exact count, but more than 100 fire personnel were deployed, as well as several fire engines and aircraft, including a Blackhawk helicopter from the National Guard that was dumping water on the wildfire.