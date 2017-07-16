25 homes evacuated as wildfire in Alpine spreads to between 300 and 500 acres

The human-caused Water Tower fire near Alpine has spread to an estimated 300 to 500 acres Sunday morning.

The fire forced the precautionary evacuation of 25 homes early Sunday morning, but no structures have been damaged, according to tweets from Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest officials. A helicopter was called in to drop water while crews build firelines on the blaze's southwest corner.

At this time, Timpanogos Cave Monument operations are still running and roads and trails are open.

This story will be updated.