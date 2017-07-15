11-year-old girl dies during Nephi parade

An 11-year-old girl died Friday after falling off a trailer in a Nephi parade, police reported Saturday.

The girl had been on a flatbed truck during the Heritage & Western Parade Friday evening and slipped while trying to get down, according to a news release from the Juan County Sheriff's Office. The truck had been moving slowly but was pulling a trailer, which hit her, the release stated.

The girl was pronounced dead at Central Valley Medical Center, according to the release.

The parade is part of the multiday Ute Stampede Rodeo. A second parade, the Mammoth Parade, was scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Because of the fatality, none of Saturday's parade participants were allowed to distribute candy or toys, officials announced.