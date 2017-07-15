Utah forecast: Temperatures return to triple-digits

After a short break from triple-digit temperatures, the high is expected to reach 101 degrees in the Salt Lake Valley on Saturday.

After sun in the morning, central Utah and the Wasatch Mountains may see isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with highs around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern Utah is forecast to reach temperatures of 108 degrees.

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @Tiffany_mf