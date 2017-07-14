Motorcyclist dies after Lindon crash

A man is dead after a motorcyclist and a pickup truck crashed in Lindon on Friday morning.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Brian Scott Hansen, of Pleasant Grove, was headed south on State Street and crashed into a pickup truck that turned left onto State Street from 550 North, said Lindon Police Chief Josh Adams. Debris from the wreck hit a car that was at a stop sign at the intersection, Adams said. No one else was injured, he confirmed. Police are investigating whether the truck driver broke traffic laws.

Officers do not suspect speed, drugs or alcohol were involved.