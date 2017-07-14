Candidate barred from Draper parade; mayor may march

Draper mayoral candidate Troy Martinez will not be allowed to march in the city's parade Saturday, a judge ruled.

Martinez had filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Draper and various city officials, as well as against the Draper Community Foundation, which organizes the parade. He argued that a city policy that prohibits political candidates from actively campaigning in the Draper Days parade violated his free-speech rights.

"I'm obviously disappointed in the ruling, but I think the merits of the case are still strong," Martinez said Friday. "I still plan on being out there with my supporters and disseminating information. We'll do that from the sidewalk, and that's how we'll continue on messaging."