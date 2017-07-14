West Jordan bans aerial fireworks after July 4 fires burned through resources

Ground fireworks aren't the focus of the ban, Scharman said. The City Council and fire department may designate a plot of land on city property where residents can use aerial fireworks, he said.

The ban applies to fireworks this year, Scharman said, and potential bans on fireworks for future Fourth of July and Pioneer Day (July 24) celebrations will be addressed before next July.

"The conditions that exist this year, with the extremely tall and dry grass, is what has prompted the level of heightened concern, versus past years, and they want to act accordingly," he said.

The Fire Department brought the request to the City Council after firefighters' resources were stretched thin on the Fourth of July. Crews battled nine firework-caused blazes that evening, and they responded to 13 other fires that may have been firework related, according to Scharman.

"The problem this year is that everybody was busy," Scharman said.

In addition to West Jordan's fires, crews assisted neighboring departments on 10 fires outside of West Jordan, including an apartment fire in Midvale.

"The concern this year was that a fire would be reported and there would be no fire crews available," Scharman said.

The West Jordan Fire Department responds to an average of 14 calls a day for either medical help or reports of fires. On July 4, the department responded to 22 reported fires and 22 calls for medical help.

"The challenge isn't just the total number of fires. The challenge can be when they're occurring simultaneously," Scharman said.

