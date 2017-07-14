Quantcast
Utah National Guardsman among Butterfield Canyon plane crash victims

The two men who died in a plane crash in Butterfield Canyon were identified Friday.

One of them, Capt. Nicholas Thomas, had been a member of the Utah National Guard.

He and Jacob McGoldrick, 37, were killed when their plane, an Aviat A-1B Husky, went down just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Thomas, 34, had been with the National Guard since 2006, confirmed Lt. Col. Steven Fairbourn.

"Those who knew him spoke highly of him," Fairbourn said. "He was a beloved leader and a beloved soldier."

The Unified Police Department identified the other victim as McGoldrick.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jay Watkins witnessed the crash while he was driving up the Oquirrh Mountains canyon. The plane made a sharp right turn as it lost altitude.

Officials from Unified Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

The two-seater plane had taken off from West Jordan's South Valley Regional Airport, according to airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer.

The plane had been traveling west in the canyon, and tried to turn around to avoid running into a mountain, Watkins told a Salt Lake Tribune reporter Thursday.

"It looked like they banked right ... but they were losing altitude."

