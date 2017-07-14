Utah child’s hot car death provides insight on prevention plans

Not surprisingly, the boy's death stirred intense emotions within the community. Among those expressed via The Spectrum's social media page, some evinced compassion for the family whose child died. Others expressed forms of outrage, questioning how anything could take priority over a child's care and why someone didn't recognize that a child that age couldn't unbuckle himself from the car seat. Some asked how a caregiver didn't recognize the child wasn't getting food or diaper changes over the course of the six hours before he was discovered in the van.

And, as is apparently to be expected with social media in Utah, some comments turned the incident into an opportunity to harangue members of the state's dominant religious culture over their alleged prejudices, corruption and family planning decisions.

But amid the competing calls for compassion and accountability, the reality remains that the child's death as the result of an apparent accidental heatstroke incident was by no means a unique situation limited to a local family or a single ideology.

UNABATED DEATH COUNT

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that more than 700 children have died of vehicular heatstroke, medically known as hyperthermia, since 1998. As is common with statistical matters, numbers vary from source to source. KidsAndCars.org, a safety organization website that tracks news and statistics related to vehicular incidents, puts the number of fatalities at around 800.

Nine of those were Utah cases. Only four states have managed to avoid becoming part of the statistics. And some question whether the numbers shouldn't be higher, because many potential car heatstroke deaths may instead be reported by medical examiners as something related but distinct, such as fever or homicide.

Two of the 17 fatal cases reported this year received significant national media attention after criminal charges were filed — in Arkansas, day care workers allegedly ignored safety protocols that should have alerted them to a 5-year-old left in a transport van and in Texas, a woman allegedly punished her two daughters by leaving them in a car as she slept for hours under the influence of marijuana.

A statement by the Washington County Sheriff's Office indicates a criminal investigation of the Winchester Hills incident is underway, as is standard in a state where the law specifically targets leaving a child alone in a car. But the Sheriff's statement also indicates that early evidence in the latest incident points to "a tragic accident" more than an incident with criminal intent.

The national average for children's hot car deaths currently stands at 37 incidents per year — there were 39 last year and 24 in 2015. The deadliest year within the recorded period was 2010, when there were 49.

The majority of vehicle hyperthermia incidents occur in the hottest southern states. But two of the fatalities reported this year occurred in Idaho, according to NoHeatStroke.org, another website that tracks hyperthermia statistics. One of last year's incidents involved the young daughter of a police officer in upstate New York.

Utah's car hyperthermia death rate ranks it 31st among all the states in terms of per capita percentages, according to the meteorologist at California's San Jose State University who manages NoHeatStroke.org.

Victims nationwide range in age from 5 days old up to 14 years old, with the vast majority not surprisingly being the youngest children, who are likely to be strapped into car seats and potentially unable to free themselves from the straps or from a closed car door.

Most of the incidents not involving allegations of deliberate homicide tend to have some common characteristics.

-A child asleep in the back seat.

-An adult caregiver distracted by anticipating a to-do list for the day.