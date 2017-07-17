Utah County to match Salt Lake County’s population in next 50 years

Watch out Salt Lake County, Utah County is gaining on you — and in the next 50 years will become almost as populous.

By 2065, Salt Lake County is projected to have 1.69 million people (from just under 1.1 million in 2015), with Utah County only slightly behind at 1.62 million (up from 586,000 now).

That's according to projections released Monday by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah in collaborations with the Governor's Office of Management and Budget.

"The growth dynamic of the urban area is clearly shifting to Utah County, which is evolving into a more diversified economic and demographic place," said Pam Perlich, director of demographic research at the institute.