Utah County to match Salt Lake County’s population in next 50 years

Watch out Salt Lake County, Utah County is gaining on you — and in the next 50 years will become almost as populous.

By 2065, Salt Lake County is projected to have 1.69 million people (from just under 1.1 million in 2015), with Utah County only slightly behind at 1.62 million (up from 586,000 now).

That's according to projections released Monday by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah in collaborations with the Governor's Office of Management and Budget.

"The growth dynamic of the urban area is clearly shifting to Utah County, which is evolving into a more diversified economic and demographic place," said Pam Perlich, director of demographic research at the institute.

In fact over the next half century, nearly one of every four new Utah residents will live in Utah County, according to the projections.

Utah's overall population is expected to increase from 3 million now to 5.8 million in 2065.

"The increased in population is projected to account for more than 1.2 million new households in Utah, a 126 percent increase," said Jim Wood, Ivory-Boyer senior fellow at the institute. "The projected acceleration of population and household growth will increase demand and prices in the housing market over the next few years."

Some other key findings include:

• Washington County is projected to have the most rapid growth among all counties: a 229 percent increase, from 155,000 resident to 354,000. It would become the state's third most populous, bypassing Weber and Davis counties.

• Counties that ring the Wasatch Front are expected to see rapid growth, essentially becoming part of that vast metro area. Wasatch, Juab, Morgan and Tooele counties are all expected to double in size.

• All counties in the state are expected to grow in the next 50 years.

The institute was planning a roundtable to discuss the findings Monday morning. This story will be updated with information from that event.

 

