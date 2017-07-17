Study predicts: Utah County will ‘become much more like Salt Lake County’ in next 50 years

In fact, during the next half century, nearly one of every four new state residents will live in Utah County — three quarters of them from births, according to the projections.

"We see a shift of population south, a shift of political power south, and shifting some economic activity south," said Natalie Gochnour, director of the institute.

The rising political clout of Utah County already can be seen. Gov. Gary Herbert, a former county commissioner, is the first governor from the county in generations. And three of the state's six-member congressional delegation have, until the recent resignation of Rep. Jason Chaffetz, been Utah County residents (including Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Mia Love).

The shift comes as vacant land for new housing in Salt Lake and Davis counties is expected essentially to disappear in that time, and more families make their households in Utah County. Salt Lake County is still expected to continue as the economic heart of the state, with 40 percent of its jobs in 2065, making for some long commutes from elsewhere.

Still, Utah County is projected to add 576,000 jobs and boost its share of the state's employment from 17 percent to 24 percent by 2065.

With coming changes, don't expect Utah County to remain the bastion of conservative politics where all major officeholders now are Republicans, predicts Gochnour.

"Utah County is going to become much more like Salt Lake County over the next 50 years," she said. Salt Lake County — especially Salt Lake City — is the last stronghold of Democrats in the state.

Utah County "will become more diverse" because of people moving in, Perlich added. While most of its growth will be from births, she said many of those children will be to new move-ins who bring in outside characteristics.

Utah County Commission Chairman Bill Lee said it still may be a toss-up on how politics will change. He noted that while Salt Lake County recently has seen its percentage of Mormons decrease, that percentage climbed in Utah County — and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tend to be more conservative.

Still, greater diversification "is going to come," Lee said during a roundtable discussion of the projections.

Gochnour said northern Utah County — around its new "Silicon Slopes" technology center — should see much more diversification in its population than will southern Utah County.

Lee said the projections — and how to handle all the growth — "could be fearful or really exciting." For example, he said, his county will need some major transportation projects, and long-range plans include major upgrades at the Provo airport and, possibly, even a bridge across Utah Lake.

Ted Knowlton, deputy director of the Wasatch Front Regional Council, said projections show that Salt Lake and Davis counties "are basically going to run out of fresh tracts of vacant land," which will make it "more difficult to do traditional road widenings" and may lead to more dependence on mass transit.

He said it will also change development patterns and likely lead to such changes as smaller lot sizes.