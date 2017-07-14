Former Carbon County emergency services director admits he stole Homeland Security grant money

Llewelyn further admitted that the purchases were not authorized by the county, and that he "did an affirmative act to conceal the crime by making it appear the purchases were for the county ... "

Federal prosecutors have said he bought "hundreds of items for his houseboat and other personal interests."

Carbon County prosecutors have said Llewelyn may have used the money to refurbish his dry-docked houseboat at Lake Powell. Investigators found truckloads of building materials in the boat, Carbon County Attorney Gene Strate has told The Tribune. A subsequent search of Llewelyn's Helper home turned up additional goods and materials, Strate said.

In September 2015, Llewelyn was arrested and charged in Price's 7th District Court with 20 counts of misuse of public funds. That case was later dismissed in favor of the federal charges, which came down in November 2015.

An investigation into Llewelyn began after concerns were raised that he may have improperly used his county vehicle, Strate has said. That led to questions about his credit card use, Strate has said.

At the time of his arrest, Llewelyn was a sheriff's deputy with 10 years of experience. He also was a Helper city councilman, who was on the ballot for re-election that November.

