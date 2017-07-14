Former Carbon County emergency services director admits he stole Homeland Security grant money

The former emergency services director for Carbon County has pleaded guilty to stealing from money provided through grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Jason Thomas Llewelyn, 46, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court to using at least $5,000 in grant money to buy personal items.
He faces up to three years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 18 by U.S. District Judge David Nuffer.
Llewelyn admitted in court documents that from Dec. 16, 2011 through Aug. 19, 2015 — while he was a deputy with the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and working as the county's emergency services director — he used a county credit card to make purchases of more than $5,000.