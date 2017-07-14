Quantcast
Former Carbon County emergency services director admits he stole Homeland Security grant money

By connect
First Published
The former emergency services director for Carbon County has pleaded guilty to stealing from money provided through grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Jason Thomas Llewelyn, 46, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court to using at least $5,000 in grant money to buy personal items.

He faces up to three years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 18 by U.S. District Judge David Nuffer.

Llewelyn admitted in court documents that from Dec. 16, 2011 through Aug. 19, 2015 — while he was a deputy with the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and working as the county's emergency services director — he used a county credit card to make purchases of more than $5,000.

Llewelyn further admitted that the purchases were not authorized by the county, and that he "did an affirmative act to conceal the crime by making it appear the purchases were for the county ... "

Federal prosecutors have said he bought "hundreds of items for his houseboat and other personal interests."

Carbon County prosecutors have said Llewelyn may have used the money to refurbish his dry-docked houseboat at Lake Powell. Investigators found truckloads of building materials in the boat, Carbon County Attorney Gene Strate has told The Tribune. A subsequent search of Llewelyn's Helper home turned up additional goods and materials, Strate said.

In September 2015, Llewelyn was arrested and charged in Price's 7th District Court with 20 counts of misuse of public funds. That case was later dismissed in favor of the federal charges, which came down in November 2015.

An investigation into Llewelyn began after concerns were raised that he may have improperly used his county vehicle, Strate has said. That led to questions about his credit card use, Strate has said.

At the time of his arrest, Llewelyn was a sheriff's deputy with 10 years of experience. He also was a Helper city councilman, who was on the ballot for re-election that November.

shunt@sltrib.com

 

