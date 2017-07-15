‘My ever-loyal partner’: Dingo the Utah police dog receives a full funeral after being shot on the job

American flags and blue ribbons lined Mustang Trail Way outside of Herriman High School on Saturday morning. Inside the school's dimly lit auditorium, solemn officers grieved at a memorial service for Unified police dog Dingo, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who was shot and killed on July 6.

"He was my fishing buddy, my confidant, my constant companion, my ever loyal partner and my protector," said Sgt. Chad Reyes, who had been Dingo's handler for five years.

Dingo had been with Reyes, ever since the dog was two, when he arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport from Mexico in a crate stuck together with chicken wire and duct tape, said Officer Luis Lovato.