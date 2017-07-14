Operation Diversion treatment beds in doubt as state rejects county’s request for extra funds

"We didn't receive all the money that we asked for," said county Criminal Justice Advisory Council Coordinator Noella Sudbury. "We're grateful for what we received. The state has always been a big supporter of us and we're happy to receive any money for treatment from them."

The county had, in fact, requested a total of $8 million over two years, and Sudbury said Friday that she wasn't immediately sure what the allocation meant for Year 2 of the county's application.

The county had argued in its application that it serves an estimated three-fourths of the state's homeless population, which includes many nonviolent offenders in need of treatment.

Operation Diversion last year funded 63 residential addiction treatment beds that the county, working with Salt Lake City, has filled with low-level drug offenders and other users who have walked into the city's Community Connection Center at 511 W. 200 South.

Pledged city and county funds will keep those beds open through 2017, Sudbury has said. But the county had hoped to apply the JRI grant toward those beds in 2018, and also to establish a "Diversion Court" that would increase success rates by holding offenders' feet to the fire through completion of their treatment.

With the lesser allocation, the county will still move forward with plans to expand its Intensive Supervision Program, which pairs high-risk probation clients with case managers and officers who meet them at their residences and workplaces. It will also implement a $85,000 pilot program to make behavioral health specialists available to Unified Police Department officers.

About $700,000 of the $2 million would remain if those uses were approved by the state committee overseeing the grant funds, and Sudbury said the county hopes to invest that remainder in "treatment of all levels."

But those funds would only keep Operation Diversion's 63 beds open for about three months — never mind establishing a new court. Or, should the county choose to supply its existing Drug Court with 10 additional behavioral health treatment beds at a cost of $325,000 per year, less than two months' funding would remain for Operation Diversion.

Operation Diversion began last fall with sweeps near the 210 S. Rio Grande St. shelter on a block notorious for its rampant criminal activity.

Sixty-eight offenders were given the choice to immediately check into residential addiction treatment or to go to jail. About four-fifths who chose treatment left prematurely. But their beds were then filled with other voluntary clients, of whom about half had stuck it out through mid-May.

mpiper@sltrib.com

Twitter: @matthew_piper