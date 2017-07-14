Off again, on again, refugees connected to family and resettlement programs can continue to immigrate, Hawaii judge rules

Immigrants, including refugees, will continue to arrive in Utah after a federal judge said extended family members of residents can enter the U.S., as well as refugees sponsored by resettlement agencies, despite Trump's travel ban.
The ban requires a 90-day pause on all immigration from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. It also halts all refugee immigration for 120 days, unless the applicant can prove a "bona fide relationship" with a U.S. entity, such as a university, business and, now, grandparents or extended families, or a resettlement agency, such as Catholic Community Services (CCS) or the International Rescue Committee (IRC).