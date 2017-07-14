Quantcast
Utah man, cleared in homicide, is sentenced to probation for gun possession convictions

A Weber County man — who was determined to have shot and killed his girlfriend last year in self-defense — has been sentenced to jail time and probation in connection with gun possession convictions.

Scott William Sandlin, 42, was cleared by prosecutors of the February 2016 shooting death of 30-year-old Jenna Manuel at their Riverdale home.

Police said evidence at the scene corroborated Sandlin's account that Manuel had charged at him with a knife, prompting him to shoot her three times at close proximity.

But other evidence — including an odor of burnt marijuana, glass pipes and other paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana, and four firearms — led to charges unrelated to the homicide.

Sandlin earlier this year pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person. Authorities say Sandlin was considered a "restricted person" because his blood tested positive for THC and THC metabolite.

Other counts, including drug charges and a child endangerment count for leaving drug paraphernalia in reach of Manuel's 8-year-old daughter, were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Sentencing minutes filed Thursday show that Judge Michael Direda last month ordered Sandlin to serve 45 days in jail as part of a 36-month probation, which includes completion of 60 hours of community service and prohibitions on the use of alcohol, drugs and the possession of firearms.

On Feb. 7, 2016, Sandlin called 911 and reported he had shot and killed Manuel.

Manuel was shot twice in the chest and once in the abdomen, according to search warrant affidavits. An officer observed a silver kitchen knife in her right hand — but noted that the blade was in her palm, not the knife handle.

Police found Manuel's 8-year-old daughter in another room watching television, according to the affidavits. She told an officer that before the shooting, her mother and Sandlin had been arguing about money and "how Jenna pays all of the bills while Scott sits and watches TV all day," according to the affidavits.

