Utah man, cleared in homicide, is sentenced to probation for gun possession convictions

A Weber County man — who was determined to have shot and killed his girlfriend last year in self-defense — has been sentenced to jail time and probation in connection with gun possession convictions.

Scott William Sandlin, 42, was cleared by prosecutors of the February 2016 shooting death of 30-year-old Jenna Manuel at their Riverdale home.

Police said evidence at the scene corroborated Sandlin's account that Manuel had charged at him with a knife, prompting him to shoot her three times at close proximity.

But other evidence — including an odor of burnt marijuana, glass pipes and other paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana, and four firearms — led to charges unrelated to the homicide.