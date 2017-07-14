One year in jail ordered for former Utah teacher who had sexual encounter with teen student

A former Cottonwood High School teacher will spend a year in jail for having a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old student.

Corbin Vance Robinson, 38, pleaded guilty in March to a single count of third-degree felony sexual abuse of a minor student. He was originally charged with nine counts, but the remaining eight were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

In court papers, Robinson admitted to having sexual contact with the girl on one occasion last October. The student had told police, however, that there were multiple encounters from October to December of last year.

In a police interview, Robinson admitted to talking about sex with the victim on social media, and said he had given the girl rides home from school. He also admitted that the student had touched his genitals, according to charging documents.