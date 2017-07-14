Full containment expected Saturday for month-old Brian Head Fire

Sometime Saturday, crews hope to have southern Utah's month-old Brian Head Fire finally contained.

About 400 firefighters remained as Friday dawned, a number little more than a quarter of the contingent mustered in the days after a June 15 weed-burning project gone wrong sent flames roaring through slopes of beetle-killed timber, old growth mixed-conifer and brush surrounding the Brian Head resort.

"Things are looking up," said Fire Information Officer Julie Thomas. "We're sending crews home now every day, getting them ready to go out on other fires."

Crews began the day at 85 percent containment on 71,673 scorched acres, hoping to make significant, decisive progress in closing fire lines and breaks.