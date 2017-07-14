Man dies after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon rock climbing accident

In a statement released Friday, KUTV General Manager Kent Crawford said in part, "It is with great sadness that we report the tragic loss of one of our fantastic co workers. ... [He] did an outstanding job on behalf of the station and of all of his clients."

Hearn "lived life to the fullest and gave 100 percent in everything he did. He had a great zest for life," Crawford added. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and close friends at this difficult time."

Hearn's passing was being taken especially hard Friday by members of the East High School boys' lacrosse team, where he served as an offensive coordinator to Coach Pete Idstrom. This spring, Hearn was voted the Utah High School Lacrosse League's Assistant Coach of the Year.

"We're all still a bit shocked," Idstrom said Friday. "I'm having a hard time dealing with the boys today. He was extremely close to a lot of them, a big brother figure."

The coach added: "Matt was so positive with the boys. He believed in them 100 percent. He was a tremendous influence on the boys and the coaching staff. We can't replace him."

