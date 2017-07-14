Man dies after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon rock climbing accident

A 26-year-old rock climber died after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday night.
Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke could not confirm some reports that Matt Hearn fell about 8 p.m. due to unspecified equipment failure. The cause remained under investigation on Friday, Lohrke said.
Hearn reportedly was descending after climbing near Storm Mountain when the accident occurred. He landed on rocks below and died at the scene from apparent head trauma, despite efforts of other people on the scene to provide first aid.
Hearn had worked for KUTV as an integrated marketing specialist for the past three years.