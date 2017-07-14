Big Cottonwood Canyon: Man falls 100 feet in fatal rock-climbing accident

Equipment failure initially has been blamed for a 100-foot fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon that claimed the life of a 26-year-old rock climber.

Unified Police did not immediately specify the exact nature of the equipment failure that led to the Matt Hearn's fall about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Hearn reportedly was descending after climbing near Storm Mountain when the accident occurred. He landed on rocks below and died at the scene from apparent head trauma, despite efforts of other people on the scene to provide first aid.

Hearn had worked for KUTV as an integrated marketing specialist for the past three years.